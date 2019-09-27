The "3rd Annual Russian and CIS Business Aviation" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Further to the previous success of the summit in Moscow and Baku, the 3rd Annual event will explore the latest developments in the business aviation sector of Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and new business opportunities and challenges for operators and manufacturers.

It is a unique opportunity for all participants to debate the future of business aviation, discuss different business models, enhance their knowledge about the regional market, learn about the regional infrastructure developments, and network with leading experts.

Participating companies will represent business aircraft operators and manufacturers, FBO operators, safety and security experts, financing companies, and sectors such as insurance, software technology, airport infrastructure, aircraft registration and other areas that affect business aviation in Russia and the CIS.

The event will also provide a unique networking opportunity for all aviation professionals with an interest in the development of the business aviation sector in this region.

Agenda

The latest developments in business aviation in Russia and the CIS

Financing and leasing business jets

Purchase and sale of business jets

Aircraft management, maintenance and operations: How to achieve efficiency and safety

Pilots training and shortage

Speakers

Derek Bloom, Partner, Atlantic Aviation Legal Services

Jan Hascher, Director, Business Development, Central- Eastern Europe Russia, JSSI

Ivan Veretennikov, Sales Marketing Manager, ArcosJet

