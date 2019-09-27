

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - An indicator reflecting the current economic situation in the euro area fell for a second month in a row in September, survey data from the Bank of Italy and the Centre for Economic Policy Research showed on Friday.



The Eurocoin indicator dropped to 0.16 from 0.18 August. In July, the reading was 0.21.



The indicator continues to be held back by the persistent weakness of the industrial cycle and the trends in business confidence, especially in the manufacturing sector, the report said.



