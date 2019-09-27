Anzeige
KELLER GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, September 27

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
a)NameMichael Speakman
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusPDMR
(Provide job title)		PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
Chief Financial OfficerN/A
b)Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer
a)NameKeller Group plc
b)LEI and classification549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
b)Indicate nature of the transactionAcquisitionDisposalSubscriptionOther
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?YesNo
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?YesNoIf yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
(Please state currency)		Volume(s)
£5.7020,000
d)Aggregated informationAggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)		Aggregated volume(s)
n/an/a
e)Date of the transactionDate: 27 September 2019
Time zone: BST
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

