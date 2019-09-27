Baristas Coffee Company Inc.: Baristas Set to Launch Multimedia Marketing Campaign for Fourth Quarter Sales and Awareness of New and Existing Products and the Company

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2019 / Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTC PINK:BCCI) Baristas is set to launch a multimedia campaign driving sales for its new and existing products as well as awareness of the Baristas Brand and Company as a whole. The campaign utilizes traditional media such as television, radio, and print, as well as new media including social media, digital marketing, and cutting-edge video delivery systems.

Several commercials, for TV, radio, print, and digital have already been completed and are set to air or be distributed. Additional marketing and advertising production has also begun supporting Baristas new products such as Baristas Harmony blend of both white and black coffee with a message celebrating Harmony, and other product currently in development.

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: "Now that our supply issues have been solved it is time to launch a multimedia multi-faceted media and advertising campaign which according to what we have learned from our previous marketing efforts should lead to a very strong fourth quarter which could dramatically change the scope and sustainability of Baristas in a very positive way. The team has worked very hard to be ready to meet the demand. These are very exciting times here at Baristas."

The recently purchased and installed In-House manufacturing capabilities solve the previous supply challenges that were caused by long lead times and inventory management issues, coupled with Baristas ability to drive sales, out marketing its previous supply chain. Baristas new in-house manufacturing capabilities also aids in and accelerate the development of its new products and allow Baristas to partner with others who wish to bring their products to the single-serve beverage market.

The media buys and other cutting edge marketing are made possible and were created via digital media frontrunner ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) www.reeltime.com whose capabilities are redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. Baristas is now ready to support its new products and distributors with a marketing effort educating and driving consumers to consume Baristas historical and new products.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=3&v=0TUOzCinU5E

About Baristas Coffee Company: Baristas is a national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single-serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee-related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of "Grounded in Seattle" the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC with Front Montgomery, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with kathy ireland, Sports Illustrated, NFL Monday and Thursday Night Football with Megs McLean, at NASCAR Races, The Grammys, NBA TV, and other notable media.

