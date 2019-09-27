

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen slipped against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday amid risk appetite, as investors looked forward to the next round of U.S.-China talks scheduled for October.



Top level talks are set to begin in Washington on October, in a sign of easing tensions between Washington and Beijing.



Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He will meet US delegation represented by Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.



Data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed that Tokyo consumer prices rose just 0.4 percent on year in September.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent and down from 0.6 percent in August.



The currency traded mixed against its major counterparts in the Asian session. While it held steady against the greenback and the pound, it rose against the euro and the franc.



The yen declined to 8-day lows of 108.17 against the greenback and 81.61 against the loonie, off its previous highs of 107.66 and 81.11, respectively. The currency is likely to find support around 111.00 against the greenback and 83.5 against the loonie.



The yen fell to 2-day lows of 73.07 against the franc and 73.07 against the aussie, from its early highs of 108.30 and 72.62, respectively. If the yen slides further, it may find support around 111.00 against the franc and 76.5 against the aussie.



The Japanese currency dropped to a 3-day low of 118.27 against the euro, reversing from a new 3-week high 117.45. On the downside, 122.00 is possibly seen as the next support level for the yen.



Survey data from the European Commission showed that Eurozone's economic sentiment weakened more-than-expected in September to its lowest level in over four-and-a-half years, largely due to the persistent weakness in manufacturing, while the morale improved slightly in services.



The economic sentiment index fell to 101.7 from 103.1 in August, marking the lowest reading since February 2015, when it was 100.9.



The yen slipped to 68.06 against the kiwi and 133.21 against the pound, coming off from its prior high of 67.66 and a new 2-week high of 132.32, respectively. The next possible support for the yen is seen around 71.6 against the kiwi and 136.5 against the pound.



Looking ahead, the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for September is due at 10:00 am ET.



