The global potash market size is poised to grow by USD 18.74 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for potassium chloride in fertilizers. Also, the adoption of precision farming is anticipated to further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for potassium chloride will drive the growth of the potash market. Potassium chloride provides crops with two nutrients, potassium and chlorine, essential for both plants and animals. It is the most concentrated form of granular potassium and the most economic potassium fertilizer. Potassium chloride, along with other nitrogen-based fertilizers, help improve plant yield and quality. As the demand for food is increasing rapidly and there is a high demand for high-yield and good quality crops, the adoption of potassium chloride will increase significantly during the forecast period.

The adoption of precision farming is another major factor driving the growth of the potash market. Precision farming techniques have become fundamental for enhancing agricultural production. Precision technologies such as tractor guidance systems use soil and yield mapping, global positioning system (GPS), variable-rate input (VRT) applications that help farmers gather information on changing field conditions and adjust production practices. Precision farming techniques can improve the economic and environmental sustainability of crop production.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

ICL

JSC BELARUSKALI

K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

Nutrien

The Mosaic Company

Uralkali

Market Segmentation by End-User:

The Potash Market can be broadly categorized into the following end-user segment:

Fertilizers

General industrial

Others

Key Regions for the Potash Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

Americas

APAC

EMEA

