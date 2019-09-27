The French renewables group has taken over a specialist in C&I rooftop solar and launched a share purchase offer to enable its employees to benefit from the growth of the company.From pv magazine France. French renewables company Voltalia has finalized the acquisition of Helexia, a developer based in northern France which specializes in large solar rooftop projects and energy control in buildings. Voltalia intends to expand its green electricity offering to commercial and industrial clients. "Voltalia is a pioneer with the recent signing in France of long-term, non-subsidized solar power supply ...

