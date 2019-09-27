The "Chief Strategy Officer Forum" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In a constantly evolving innovative time, companies continue to wrestle for deriving more value from their business and corporate strategies. The significance of a business strategy relies on it being a viable way to build up business desires, creating a competitive advantage and additionally increment shareholder value to something beyond the aggregate of its physical resources. Chief Strategy Officer Forum invites leading strategy decision-makers who are making the future.

Discussing the strategy of managing innovation technology to derive more value from their business and corporate strategies

Learn nuances of Art Science of Digital Trends' Adaptation considering Geo Politics Global Environment Change

Evaluating the Futuristic Growth Strategy Tools parallel to Disruptive Innovation Changing Markets

Key Highlights

Digital trends reshaping the global business environment

Overcoming economic challenges hindering business growth

Creating value from Blockchain Artificial Intelligence for corporate strategy

Sessions

Disruptive Innovation Changing Markets

The Strategy of Managing Innovation Technology

The Art Science of Digital Trends Adaptation

Geo-Politics Global Environment Change

Evaluating Futuristic Growth Strategy Tools

Who Should Attend:

Chief Strategy Officer

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Operating Officer

Chief Innovation Officer

Chief Technology Officer

Chief Digital Officer

Agenda:

Day 1

08:15 08:55 Registration

08:55 09:00 Welcome note

09:00 09:05 Opening Remarks from the Chairman

09:05 09:40 Keynote Re-engineering our revenue impact engagement Shailendra Singh (Shelly), Chief Operating Officer, MarketsandMarkets

Disruptive Innovation Changing Markets

09:40 10:10 Keynote Presentation Rahmyn Kress, Chief Digital Officer, Henkel

10:10 10:40 Discussion Session 1 How revenue mix is changing business opportunities (Known- Unknown and Unknown-Unknown)

10:40 11:10 Morning Refreshments One-to-One Networking Meetings

11:30 12:00 New Business and Employees Transformation through Open Innovation Nicolas Bry, Chief Operating Officer, Orange

12:00 12:30 Solution Provider Presentation

12:30 13:00 Discussion Session 2: Decision making in connected markets

13:00 14:00 Lunch One-to-One Networking Meetings

The Strategy of Managing Innovation Technology

14:00 14:30 Presentation Anuj Kundrap, Head of Strategy and Operations, HSBC

14:30 15:00 Recognizing the true potential of Artificial Intelligence in increasing the profit of the business

15:00 16:00 Strategy in a Deep-Tech Start-Up: If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs (Rudyard Kipling) Aileen Ryan, Chief Strategy Operating Officer, UltraSoC

16:00 16:50 Evening Refreshments One-to-One Networking Meetings

16:50 17:10 Knowledgestore

17:10 19:00 Drinks Reception Networking End of Day 1

Day 2

08:15 08:55 Registration

08:55 09:00 Welcome note

09:00 09:05 Opening Remarks from the Chairman

09:05 09:40 Keynote Shailendra Singh (Shelly), Chief Operating Officer, MarketsandMarkets

The Art Science of Digital Trends Adaptation

09:40 10:10 Discussion Session 3: B2B Market place platform: Deep dive benchmarking of providers getting digitalized?

10:10 10:30 Use Case: How Saint-Gobain, a company more than 350 years old, can use a complete Digital strategy to transform, innovate and be agile for better growth and service to clients? Vincent Bastide, Group Head of Digital e-reputation, Saint-Gobain

10:30 11:20 Morning Refreshments One-to-One Networking Meetings

11:20 11:50 The role of digital officers, transformation officers, and strategists how these play together

11:50 12:10 Solution Provider Presentation: Please contact events@marketsandmarkets.com

Geo-Politics Global Environment Change

12:10 12:30 How to overcome the challenges of Economies of Scale from multiple industries

13:00 14:00 Lunch One-to-One Networking Meetings

14:00 14:20 Geo Politics- Best strategies to ensure flawless operations in a multiple country setup

14:20 14:40 Transforming Business planning with geopolitics and determining right strategies to overcome growing uncertainties from different countries

Evaluating the Futuristic Growth Strategy Tools

14:40 15:00 Discussion session 4: Getting ahead of greenfield opportunities how they playout between startup and legacy

15:00 15:20 The evolving role of the corporate strategist

15:20 15:40 How to hire a diverse team and build Influence as a Strategist?

15:40 16:00 Implying strategies in large enterprise SMEs

16:00 16:20 Perfecting Risk Mitigation Strategies for business growth

16:20 17:00 Knowledge Store demonstration

