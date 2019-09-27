The "Chief Strategy Officer Forum" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In a constantly evolving innovative time, companies continue to wrestle for deriving more value from their business and corporate strategies. The significance of a business strategy relies on it being a viable way to build up business desires, creating a competitive advantage and additionally increment shareholder value to something beyond the aggregate of its physical resources. Chief Strategy Officer Forum invites leading strategy decision-makers who are making the future.
Discussing the strategy of managing innovation technology to derive more value from their business and corporate strategies
Learn nuances of Art Science of Digital Trends' Adaptation considering Geo Politics Global Environment Change
Evaluating the Futuristic Growth Strategy Tools parallel to Disruptive Innovation Changing Markets
Key Highlights
- Digital trends reshaping the global business environment
- Overcoming economic challenges hindering business growth
- Creating value from Blockchain Artificial Intelligence for corporate strategy
Sessions
- Disruptive Innovation Changing Markets
- The Strategy of Managing Innovation Technology
- The Art Science of Digital Trends Adaptation
- Geo-Politics Global Environment Change
- Evaluating Futuristic Growth Strategy Tools
Who Should Attend:
- Chief Strategy Officer
- Chief Executive Officer
- Chief Operating Officer
- Chief Innovation Officer
- Chief Technology Officer
- Chief Digital Officer
Agenda:
Day 1
08:15 08:55 Registration
08:55 09:00 Welcome note
09:00 09:05 Opening Remarks from the Chairman
09:05 09:40 Keynote Re-engineering our revenue impact engagement Shailendra Singh (Shelly), Chief Operating Officer, MarketsandMarkets
Disruptive Innovation Changing Markets
09:40 10:10 Keynote Presentation Rahmyn Kress, Chief Digital Officer, Henkel
10:10 10:40 Discussion Session 1 How revenue mix is changing business opportunities (Known- Unknown and Unknown-Unknown)
10:40 11:10 Morning Refreshments One-to-One Networking Meetings
11:30 12:00 New Business and Employees Transformation through Open Innovation Nicolas Bry, Chief Operating Officer, Orange
12:00 12:30 Solution Provider Presentation
12:30 13:00 Discussion Session 2: Decision making in connected markets
13:00 14:00 Lunch One-to-One Networking Meetings
The Strategy of Managing Innovation Technology
14:00 14:30 Presentation Anuj Kundrap, Head of Strategy and Operations, HSBC
14:30 15:00 Recognizing the true potential of Artificial Intelligence in increasing the profit of the business
15:00 16:00 Strategy in a Deep-Tech Start-Up: If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs (Rudyard Kipling) Aileen Ryan, Chief Strategy Operating Officer, UltraSoC
16:00 16:50 Evening Refreshments One-to-One Networking Meetings
16:50 17:10 Knowledgestore
17:10 19:00 Drinks Reception Networking End of Day 1
Day 2
08:15 08:55 Registration
08:55 09:00 Welcome note
09:00 09:05 Opening Remarks from the Chairman
09:05 09:40 Keynote Shailendra Singh (Shelly), Chief Operating Officer, MarketsandMarkets
The Art Science of Digital Trends Adaptation
09:40 10:10 Discussion Session 3: B2B Market place platform: Deep dive benchmarking of providers getting digitalized?
10:10 10:30 Use Case: How Saint-Gobain, a company more than 350 years old, can use a complete Digital strategy to transform, innovate and be agile for better growth and service to clients? Vincent Bastide, Group Head of Digital e-reputation, Saint-Gobain
10:30 11:20 Morning Refreshments One-to-One Networking Meetings
11:20 11:50 The role of digital officers, transformation officers, and strategists how these play together
11:50 12:10 Solution Provider Presentation: Please contact events@marketsandmarkets.com
Geo-Politics Global Environment Change
12:10 12:30 How to overcome the challenges of Economies of Scale from multiple industries
13:00 14:00 Lunch One-to-One Networking Meetings
14:00 14:20 Geo Politics- Best strategies to ensure flawless operations in a multiple country setup
14:20 14:40 Transforming Business planning with geopolitics and determining right strategies to overcome growing uncertainties from different countries
Evaluating the Futuristic Growth Strategy Tools
14:40 15:00 Discussion session 4: Getting ahead of greenfield opportunities how they playout between startup and legacy
15:00 15:20 The evolving role of the corporate strategist
15:20 15:40 How to hire a diverse team and build Influence as a Strategist?
15:40 16:00 Implying strategies in large enterprise SMEs
16:00 16:20 Perfecting Risk Mitigation Strategies for business growth
16:20 17:00 Knowledge Store demonstration
