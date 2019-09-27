The global shipbuilding market size is poised to grow by USD 13.14 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing seaborne trading. Also, the use of 3D printing in shipbuilding is anticipated to further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In the last couple of decades, the shipping industry has recorded an increase in the total trade volume. Rapid industrialization and the liberalization of economies are the prominent factors propelling trade volumes between countries. Advances in technology is another factor contributing to the seaborne trading. Factors such as improved fuel efficiency and multi-fuel engine have made shipping an efficient method of transportation. Thus, the increase in seaborne trading will drive the growth of the shipbuilding market.

The use of 3D printing in shipbuilding is another factor that will drive the growth of the global shipbuilding market during the forecast period. The shipbuilding industry is adopting the 3D printing technology in order to improve efficiencies and quality of the manufactured part. This technology is also expected to improve the design standards.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

BAE Systems

DSME

General Dynamics

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Samsung Heavy Industries

Market Segmentation by Application:

The Shipbuilding Market can be broadly categorized into the following Application segment:

Commercial

Defense

Key Regions for the Shipbuilding Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

The Americas

APAC

EMEA

