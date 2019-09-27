The first 60 MW slice of the 300 MW procurement exercise attracted 12 winning bids. The French government intends to allocate 200 MW of generation capacity for ground-mounted PV plants no larger than 30 MW each plus 100 MW of rooftop systems.The French Ministry for an Ecological and Solidarity Transition (CSFD) has announced the winners of the first round of a 300 MW solar tender for the Fessenheim nuclear power plant, the country's oldest nuclear site. The ministry said 12 projects representing 62.8 MW of generation capacity were assigned during the procurement round, with nearly 200 MW of solar ...

