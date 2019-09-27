

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) plans to release feature-length movies to theaters before releasing them on its upcoming Apple TV+ streaming service, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.



Apple has hired Greg Foster, the former head of entertainment at Imax Corp. as a consultant on its efforts, the WSJ report said.



One of Apple's first theatrical releases, aimed for mid-2020, will be Sofia Coppola's 'On the Rocks,' starring Rashida Jones and Bill Murray, the Journal reported.



Apple plans to launch its Apple TV+ streaming service on 1st November for $4.99 per month.



