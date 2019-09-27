Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Treasury Stock 27-Sep-2019 / 15:11 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") Treasury Shares The Company announces that, following the transfer of 20,496 'A' Ordinary shares from the Treasury Shares Account to participants exercising Share Options under the Company's Save as You Earn Share Option Scheme, the number of 'A' ordinary shares of GBP0.40 each in issue is 33,578,093 of which 1,296,703 (3.86%) are Treasury shares. Enquiries: Séverine Béquin Company Secretary 020 8996 2073 27 September 2019 ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: TRS TIDM: FSTA Sequence No.: 21665 EQS News ID: 881817 End of Announcement EQS News Service

September 27, 2019 10:12 ET (14:12 GMT)