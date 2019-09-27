Kitron ASA: Kitron: CEO Peter Nilsson returns on 30 September 2019

(27.09.2019) CEO Peter Nilsson returns to his duties on Monday 30 September 2019 after the medical leave as previously announced.



Cathrin Nylander, who has been acting CEO in Mr. Nilsson's absence, will continue in her ordinary role as CFO.

"The board is thrilled that Peter's treatment has been successful and look forward to having him back and heading Kitron towards the company's ambitious targets. The board would also like to thank Cathrin and the rest of the management group for an excellent job in Peter's absence," said Tuomo Lähdesmäki, Chairman of the Board.

For further information, please contact:

Tuomo Lähdesmäki, Chairman of the Board, tel: +358 50 5879648

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is one of Scandinavia's leading electronics manufacturing services companies for the Defence/Aerospace, Energy/Telecoms, Industry, Medical devices and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 2.6 billion in 2018 and has about 1 700 employees. www.kitron.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements set out in section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, and section 3-2 of the Oslo Stock Exchange continuing obligations for listed companies.