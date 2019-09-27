PJSC LSR Group (LSRG) PJSC LSR Group: LSR Group announces the Coupon Rate of 8.5% per annum for its exchange-traded Series 001P-04 bonds 27-Sep-2019 / 16:36 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. LSR Group announces the Coupon Rate of 8.5% per annum for its exchange-traded Series 001P-04 bonds St. Petersburg, Russia - 27 September 2019 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces the coupon rate of 8.5 % per annum for its non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded Series 001P-04 bonds (ISIN not assigned). The bonds are to be placed under the programme of the exchange-traded bonds Series 001P with the identification number 4-55234-?-001P-02E as of 14 September, 2016 in the amount of 7,000,000 (seven million) exchange-traded bonds with a nominal value of 1,000 (one thousand) rubles each, and the maturity of 1820 days from the commencing date of the exchange-traded bonds placement. The interest rate of the 2nd - 20th coupon periods is equal to the interest rate of the 1st coupon period: 8.5 % per annum. The Bonds' amortization schedule is set as follows: - 20% (twenty percent) of the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds at the end of 12th coupon period; - 40% (forty percent) of the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds at the end of 16th coupon period; - 40% (forty percent) of the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds at the end of 20th coupon period; The commencing date for the Bonds placement is set for 4 October, 2019. Coupon Annual The amount Total The date when Period Coupon Rate of the amount of the obligation (%) accrued the to pay the Bond yield per accrued yield shall be one Bond Bond yield fulfilled (rubles) (rubles) 1 8.50 21. 19 148,330,00 03.01.2020 0 2 8.50 21.19 148,330,00 03.04.2020 0 3 8.50 21.19 148,330,00 03.07.2020 0 4 8.50 21.19 148,330,00 02.10.2020 0 5 8.50 21.19 148,330,00 01.01.2021 0 6 8.50 21.19 148,330,00 02.04.2021 0 7 8.50 21.19 148,330,00 02.07.2021 0 8 8.50 21.19 148,330,00 01.10.2021 0 9 8.50 21.19 148,330,00 31.12.2021 0 10 8.50 21.19 148,330,00 01.04.2022 0 11 8.50 21.19 148,330,00 01.07.2022 0 12 8.50 21.19 148,330,00 30.09.2022 0 13 8.50 16.95 118,650,00 30.12.2022 0 14 8.50 16.95 118,650,00 31.03.2023 0 15 8.50 16.95 118,650,00 30.06.2023 0 16 8.50 16.95 118,650,00 29.09.2023 0 17 8.50 8.48 59,360,000 29.12.2023 18 8.50 8.48 59,360,000 29.03.2024 19 8.50 8.48 59,360,000 28.06.2024 20 8.50 8.48 59,360,000 27.09.2024 For more information please contact: Investor Relations Media Relations LSR Group Press Service E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru Igor Tsoy Director of Investor Relations E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru About LSR Group: PJSC LSR Group is one of Russia's leading residential real estate developers and building materials producers. Founded in 1993, the business of LSR Group is concentrated in the three largest regions of Russia - Moscow, St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg. The main business areas of the Company are real estate development and construction and production of building materials. LSR Group carries out projects in all segments of residential real estate market: mass market, business and elite. In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2018, LSR Group had revenue of RUB146.4 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB36.4 billion and Net Profit of RUB16.2 billion. As of 31 December 2018 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounted to 7.8 million m2 with a market value of RUB186 billion. Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG). www.lsrgroup.ru [1] ISIN: US50218G2066 Category Code: IOD TIDM: LSRG LEI Code: 25340067LEEMJ79K8X43 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 21667 EQS News ID: 881813 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f69150ed01d3088b34284c75345c9309&application_id=881813&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

