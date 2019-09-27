Blixt is Included in the 2019 50 to Watch List as One of the Companies Fighting our Biggest Battles with High-impact Solutions

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BLIXT, a Swedish tech startup offering the market's first residential solid state circuit breaker, is named to Cleantech Group's New 50 to Watch List.

The 50 to Watch is an annual list of the most promising early-stage private companies delivering high-impact solutions. The innovators on the list are creating new technologies and business models that could change every aspect of how we live; from what we eat to how we consume, from how we build our homes to how we travel.

"Our technology for behind the meter control will increase the efficiency of DERs and storage solutions and being recognized on the 50 to Watch List will help us in our mission - to Empower the Electric Evolution," said Charlotta Holmquist, Co-founder and Executive Chairwoman of Blixt.

"50 to watch companies give their all to achieve profitable impact. They tackle pressing global challenges with creative pragmatism and dedication. Together, they form a roadmap to a more sustainable future," said Jules Besnainou, Director, Cleantech Group. To arrive at the companies on the list, Cleantech Group put together a diverse panel of more than 20 early-stage innovation experts from five continents. The Expert Panel nominated the companies they were most impressed with, focusing on high-impact solutions. Next, those nominations were combined with Cleantech Group nominations and added to research on early-stage public awards. The resulting 500 nominations were put through qualitative and impact filters. All nominations were weighted according to their relevance, keeping a sectoral and geographical balance. The Expert Panel then reviewed and scored a shortlist of 140 companies to arrive at the final 50.

About Blixt Tech AB

Founded in Sweden 2018 by a team of seasoned entrepreneurs and experts within digitization, energy management and advanced software and electronics. Blixt's patent portfolio includes solid state technologies for circuit breakers, current limiters and power inverters. Multiple-award winning company and ranked by EarlyMetrics as top 3% startups globally. Backed by the Swedish Energy Agency and lead investor Baywa r.e. Energy Ventures Gmbh, the company have raised more than €2M since the start. Read more: https://blixt.tech/

About Cleantech Group

Cleantech Group provides research, consulting and events to catalyze opportunities for sustainable growth powered by innovation. At every stage from initial strategy to final deals, we bring corporate change makers, investors, governments and stakeholders from across the ecosystem the access and customized support they need to thrive in a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient future.

