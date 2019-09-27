The "TestExpo 2019" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Software testing and QA is set to grow in significance over the years. Our annual event as usual puts the emphasis to showcase and nurture thought leadership in this area. The day is aligned to our clients' business objectives and investments, to provide sustained benefits improved ROI.
The key focus will be on software engineering, testing, development, quality engineered software and testing (QUEST), Testing the Social Mobile Analytics and Cloud (SMAC). There will sharing of practical experiences, extended knowledge-sharing sessions, Round Table discussions for sharing insights and industry trends. Amongst many related topics, the event addresses areas such as agile, test design, automation, performance, security, and DevOps. This coupled with networking has the scope for open-mindedness and sharing throughout the day. There are pre and post conference workshops too on specific topics. An exhibition alongside featuring leading service providers, consultants and vendors from the three topic areas Testing, Agile and DevOps.
The event is very much relevant for QA experts, developers, testers, test managers and even management/business leaders to understand the impact Testing has on the business front.
Topics to be covered:
- The evolving role of the tester
- Exploratory testing
- Collaboration between testers and developers
- Testing Blockchain applications
- Testing in the world of IoT
- VR Testing
- Testing AI applications
Agenda:
Joint morning session with Agile DevOps Expo
- Augmentation or replacement? Analytics, Identity and Judgement in a complex world
- Keynote: TBA
- What roles should DevOps play in your agile transformation?
- Case Study: The journey to organisational agility
TestExpo track
- Test Automation without Assertions
- High Quality Software: Automated Test Automation
- AI in QA Right now and Next!
- Cultivate your career 3 core skill-sets every tester needs.
- How AI is transforming Test Automation.
- CASE STUDY: We are a Part of The Team Too
Speakers
- Burak Ergren Test Automation Engineer, Sahibinden
- Daniel Gold Head of QA Automation, Testim.io, Israel
- Mark Lines Managing Partner DA Fellow, Disciplined Agile
- Narendra Nagaram Principal Consultant, Infosys Limited, India
- Dr. Jeremias Rler Founder CEO Reset
- Susan Scott Transformation Director, Barclays
- Dave Snowden CTO, Cognitive Edge
- Maryam Umar Head of QA, Caplin Systems
- Keith Watson Director of DevOps iHCM, ADP
- Steve Watson Senior Test Manager, Octopus Labs
