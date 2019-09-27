World Childhood Foundation USA: Media Advisory: Her Majesty Queen Silvia of Sweden to Deliver Keynote Address at High-Level Meeting at UN on Child Online Safety

Program speakers and panelists to include UN Leadership, ITU/UNESCO Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development Leadership, and CEOs and Sr. Executives from Zain Group, Ericsson North America, NetClean, and VMware, among other distinguished participants

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2019 / WHAT: World Childhood Foundation ("Childhood USA") together with the Swedish Mission to the UN, in collaboration with the Broadband Commission and The Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children will convene leaders from governments, academia, civil society and the private sector at a high-level meeting, titled, "Children & the Digital World: Threats and Opportunities." Her Majesty, Queen Silvia of Sweden, founder of the World Childhood Foundation, will be among the keynote address speakers.

Findings of the Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development Report will be presented at the meeting. The new report gathers the existing evidence on the scale and nature of the risks and harms children face online and provides actionable recommendations for how to prioritize children's online safety. The CEOs of several global companies will be speaking on the subject. Please see below for additional program and speaker details.

UN-Credentialed* Journalists are invited to attend:

WHEN: Tuesday, October 1st, 2019

TIME: 10:00 AM - Noon ET

VENUE: ECOSOC Chamber, United Nations Headquarters in New York

Program Speakers and Panelists:

Welcoming and Introductory Remarks: H.E. Olof Skoog, Ambassador, Permanent Representative of Sweden to the UN; Dr. Joanna Rubinstein, President & CEO, World Childhood Foundation USA; and Scott Gegenheimer, CEO, Zain Group

Keynote Addresses: Her Majesty Queen Silvia of Sweden; Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Director of Telecommunication Development Bureau, ITU

PANEL: Moderated by Zain Asher, CNN International: What are the major threats and opportunities for children in the digital world? What collective actions are needed to improve child online safety?

Panelists will include: Dr. Najat Maalla M'jid, Special Representative of the UN Secretary General on Violence Against Children; Julie Inman Grant, eSafety Commissioner, Government of Australia; Niklas Heuveldop, President & CEO, Ericsson North America; Anna Borgström, CEO, NetClean; Shekar Ayyar, EVP and General Manager, VMware; Dr. Howard Taylor, Executive Director, Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children; Dr. Christoffer Rahm, Karolinska Institutet, Sweden

*For UN Journalist accreditation, visit: https://www.un.org/en/media/accreditation/index.shtml

WORLD CHILDHOOD FOUNDATION USA 20TH ANNIVERSARY ThankYou GALA

Open to Credentialed Photographic Journalists:

WHO: Her Majesty Queen Silvia of Sweden and Her Royal Highness Princess Madeleine of Sweden WHAT: World Childhood Foundation USA 2019 20th Anniversary ThankYou Gala - Pre-Gala Red Carpet VIP Cocktail Reception

WHEN: Tuesday, October 1st, 2019

TIME: 6:30 - 7:30 PM ET

VENUE: The Plaza Hotel - 768 5th Ave. in New York, 2nd Floor Terrace Foyer

NOTE: Photography will only be permitted during the pre-Gala VIP reception from 6:30-7:30 PM. Press will not be permitted to the Gala formal dinner and program, which follows the VIP reception.

For more information and to register, please contact the following by Friday, September 27th:

Cathy Loos

cathy@adam-friedman.com

+1-347-334-4135

or

Adam Friedman

adam@adam-friedman.com

+1-914-419-7384

SOURCE: World Childhood Foundation

