

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Friday, amid optimism the U.S. and China will agree on a trade deal sooner than expected.



Although stocks found it tough to hold at higher levels due to concerns about political uncertainty in the U.S. and U.K, the key index ended modestly higher, extending gains to a second straight session.



The benchmark SMI, which advanced to 10,071.46 in early trades, ended up 27.10 points, or 0.27%, at 10,037.81, around 17 points off the day's low of 10,020.44.



On Thursday, the SMI ended up 95.89 points, or 0.97%, at 10,010.71, snapping a three-day losing streak.



Richemont gained about 1.05% after the company acquired Italian jeweler Buccellati in a private transaction with Gangtai Group Corp Ltd. The deal would have no material financial impact on the company's net assets or operating results, Richemont said.



Zurich Insurance announced that it would take over the costs for stranded clients of Thomas Cook, Germany, pursuant to its contractual obligations. Zurich Insurance shares ended modestly higher.



Swatch Group, UBS Group, Roche Holding, Swiss Life Holding and Lonza Group ended higher by 0.4 to 1%.



Midcap stock Logitech International ended more than 2% up after the company said it has agreed to acquire Streamlabs for $89 million in cash, with an additional payment of $29 million in Logitech stock.



Temenos Group and Sunrise Communications ended higher by 2.23% and 2.18%, respectively. Julius Baer, Clariant, Sonova, Dufry, Ems Chemie Holding and Dorma Kaba Holding were among the other notable gainers in the midcap space.



On the other hands, VAT Group and AMS declined 3.3% and 2.2%, respectively. Swiss Prime Site ended higher by about 1.2%.



Among the other major markets in Europe, the U.K. and Germany closed notably higher, with their benchmarks FTSE 100 and DAX gaining 1.02% and 0.75%, respectively. France's CAC 40 gained 0.36%. The pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.47%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX