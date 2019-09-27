Web Presence: Igor Krivoruchko Comments on the Fall Opening of the Millennium on LaSalle in Chicago, IL

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2019 / Having worked on multi-family real estate projects for decades, Igor Krivoruchko has become an authoritative voice on residential development projects. Here, he shares details of the fall opening of the Millennium on LaSalle building in Chicago and how the apartment high-rise raises the bar for multi-family real estate across the country.

Igor Krivoruchko serves as counsel to his peers and an informative voice in real estate to online readers, and he regularly shares growing trends and thought pieces to developers in the industry and interested readers. Recently, he's followed the progress of the Chicago building project Millennium on LaSalle and explains to readers how its state-art-of-the-art offerings set the standard for future builds.

"The Millennium on LaSalle is shaping up to be one most the most advanced and resource-rich multi-family building developments of the century," says Igor Krivoruchko. "The project is set to wrap up this fall season and open its doors to residents and businesses from all over Chicago."

Millennium on LaSalle is a high-rise that will feature hundreds of upscale rentals with industry-leading amenities while allowing residents to live in the heart of the financial district of downtown Chicago. In addition to a range of lodging types, the Millennium features a year-round sky deck, an advanced fitness center with on-demand classes, and a variety of other innovative amenities.

"It's an incredible building that will sure to be labeled as the new industry standard for futuristiccommunity-style living," says Igor Krivoruchko. "In addition to hundreds of modern apartments, the ground floor will also include around 7,000 square-feet of retail space to meet all residents' buying needs."

The Chicago property originally featured a 13-story office building that was converted into the apartment structure and redesigned with contemporary decor and modern finishes throughout. However, the architects were careful to highlight some of the building's more historic elements, too. In total, the Millennium will host 216 apartments and feature a mix of studios, single bedroom apartments, and two-bedroom apartments. The building is decked out in "smart" mechanical systems and technological conveniences such as integrated USB power sources, pre-wired media hubs, and Bluetooth audio speakers and interfaces.

"People who are making the move from typical single-family homes want to upgrade all their amenities and live in more convenience," says Igor Krivoruchko. "This usually means more built-in smart tech, and the Millennium delivers. In the end, it offers the exact modern lifestyle that residents in tech hubs like Chicago are looking for."

The Millennium is set to open this fall, though pre-leasing hasn't begun yet for residents. Interested parties can complete the form on the official contact page to be added to a list and receive periodic updates about the construction progress, renderings of the apartment spaces, and more.

