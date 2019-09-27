Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2019) - Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV: PRG) ("Precipitate" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 11,538,462 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.13 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 at any time within 24 months of the closing of the unit offering. If the Offering is oversubscribed and cannot be increased, subscriptions will be reduced on a pro-rata basis.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund the Company's continued exploration and development on its Pueblo Grande project in the Dominican Republic, and for general working capital purposes.

The placement will rely upon the usual exemptions, and in addition, the placement will be available to all persons who held common shares of the Company as of September 16, 2019 (the record date).

Finder's fees may be payable in connection with the completion of the Offering in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.

Closing of the Offering is subject to certain closing conditions including, but not limited to, conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and receipt of any other required regulatory approvals. The securities being offered under the Offering will be issued pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws and will be subject to a hold period that will expire four months and one day from the date of issue.

About Precipitate Gold:

Precipitate Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring and advancing its mineral property interests in the Pueblo Viejo Mining Camp and Tireo Gold Trend of the Dominican Republic. Precipitate is also actively evaluating additional high-impact property acquisitions with the potential to expand the Company's portfolio and increase shareholder value.

Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website www.precipitategold.com.

