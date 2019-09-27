

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - FBI and police officials arrested a Delta Airlines employee at John F. Kennedy International Airport after he allegedly tried to steal a bag with about $250,000 in cash.



According to reports, instead of scanning and loading the bag on onto a plane, Quincy Thorpe, a Delta Ground Services employee, tried to steal it.



Eight bags were supposed to be scanned and loaded onto the plane, but only seven were scanned and registered for the flight with Thorpe's identification.



Officials picked Thorpe at his home on Thursday morning, where he admitted he was responsible for loading bags. He made his first court appearance and was released after posting $80,000 bond, according to a spokesman for the US Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of New York.



'The alleged actions of this employee are unacceptable and in no way reflect the professionalism and values we expect from Delta team members,' the airline said in a statement. 'We are taking this situation very seriously and working directly with authorities on their investigation as well as conducting an internal investigation of our own.'



