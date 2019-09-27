Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 27.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MQV8 ISIN: US2473617023 Ticker-Symbol: OYC 
Tradegate
26.09.19
11:35 Uhr
53,20 Euro
-0,07
-0,13 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Transportation
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DELTA AIR LINES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DELTA AIR LINES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,03
53,46
22:00
53,08
53,48
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DELTA AIR LINES
DELTA AIR LINES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DELTA AIR LINES INC53,20-0,13 %