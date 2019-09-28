steinberginvest: How Marvin Steinberg, an Ex-Ping-Pong Player with a Shattered Career, Became a Self-Made Millionaire in Just a Few Years

Berlin, Germany / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2019 / Marvin Steinberg's story is truly fascinating.

Just 10 years after suffering a serious knee injury that abruptly ended his promising sports career, Marvin Steinberg made a name for himself as a successful entrepreneur who revolutionized the entire energy industry in Germany.

In 2011, he was the first to start using online marketing strategies in a predominantly offline industry, game-changing at the time.

He quickly discovered that - by using PPC advertising, affiliate marketing, and SEO - he would be able to reliably boost revenues for the company he was working for, and change the entire sector altogether.

He made this happen by building up a complete "affiliate army", numbering thousands of salespeople, knocking on doors, cold calling, cold e-mailing, and hustling - all under Mr. Steinberg's guidance.

This highly-effective salesforce then shattered sales records month after month, generating over 5000 new contracts per month, consistently.

After a few years, Marvin Steinberg even started his own distribution company "db swpro," and he was also part of the energy supplier "db swdirekt," which quickly grew to generate a steady flow of profit, while involving over 25,000 people at its peak.

As a result, after just 6 months, he made a highly-successful exit to pursue additional challenges.



Successful entrepreneurs always crave new opportunities

Today, Marvin Steinberg is a self-made millionaire, happily married, and a father of 2 lovely girls.

He's gained a reputation for being a seasoned businessman with a proven track record of building and partnering with innovative companies in several fast-growing industries.

One of these is CPI Technologies, which he co-founded with technical wizard Maximilian Schmidt.

CPI Tech is one of the world's biggest Security Token Offering (STO) providers, helping various companies carry out their own successful STOs, worth millions or even hundreds of millions of dollars. While much of the blockchain headlines have been focused on ICO news and creation of a DAO, Marvin Steinberg targets STOs as they are regulated offerings which ensure protection rights for investors.

For example, one of CPI Tech's latests STO projects is the Times Square Token, an ambitious $700M undertaking that aims to "tokenize" a part of Times Square itself with the power of the Blockchain, empowering anyone to invest in real estate (along with all its perks), regardless of their background, geographic location, or financial situation.

CPI Tech is also one of the few companies that really produces a strong ROI for its clients, often within the first 3 months. The company has dozens of successful case studies with impressive results, such as:

124% average yearly sales increase with custom marketing campaigns

23+ Successfully completed high-value projects just last year

420% average visitor increase for traffic campaigns

$100k+/month average profit increase for its clients

However, Marvin Steinberg is also involved in other companies as well.



Steinberg Marketing - Building Game-changing Brands with Next-Generation Marketing Strategies

One of Mr. Steinberg's most successful ventures is his dedicated marketing agency. Steinberg Marketing offers a full range of game-changing services for companies who want to scale to the next level with their marketing.

These include PPC marketing campaigns, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), PR campaigns, conversion rate optimization, high-converting sales funnels, and more.

"Most marketing agencies are all talk and no show. They don't have comprehensive real-world experience and they gamble their clients' money. I learned everything about marketing while scaling my own companies, spending my own money. Millions of my personal money in ad spend. When I lost, I lost from my own pocket… so I was forced to become better and quickly figure out what works and what doesn't" - Mr. Steinberg has said in an interview.

Through Steinberg Marketing, Marvin Steinberg aims to help already-successful companies scale to the next level and dominate their market, even internationally.

However, he doesn't just exclusively partner with large multinational companies. Marvin Steinberg has a proven track record of helping hundreds of startups grow to 7-9 figures from scratch, often with just in a few years.

Steinberg Invest - Helping Startups Become the Next Unicorn

Through another venture, called Steinberg Invest, Marvin Steinberg has helped hundreds of businesses grow past the 7-9 figure mark over the last few years. These achievements are made possible mainly because of Marvin Steinberg's vast experience as a successful entrepreneur, which he uses to pass on critical knowledge through hands-on mentorship and advisory.

"I know how hard it is to get the ball rolling. In today's uber-competitive world, it's difficult to get the funding you need to turn your vision into reality. And without those funds, it's impossible to scale, no matter how good your idea is. So I've made it my mission to find promising startups, and give them the opportunity they deserve to make it as the "next big thing". I do believe in unicorns, and I'm busy growing them" - Marvin has recently said in an interview.

While Marvin Steinberg has partnered with a limited number of startups and enterprises, he's constantly on the lookout for new startups with an already successful proof of concept, and who are ready to scale to the next level.

