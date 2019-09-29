FinTech Abu Dhabi Festival Granted Patronage of HH Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan

ADGM's Flagship FinTech Abu Dhabi Event Attracts Eight Global FinTech Unicorns

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FinTech Abu Dhabi is proud to announce the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council at ADGM's flagship FinTech Abu Dhabi Festival on 21-23 October 2019. The event is organised by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the international Financial Centre in Abu Dhabi, and supported by global innovation platform - Unbound.

FinTech AD is also pleased to announce eight global FinTech Unicorns will be speaking at this year's edition. The gathering of these Unicorns reinforces that Abu Dhabi is at the heart of the FinTech sector and the role that Abu Dhabi plays in the development and sustainable future of the FinTech and financial services economy in the UAE and wider Middle East and Africa region.

The eight Unicorns are:

Policybazzar.ae - An online financial products marketplace

OneConnect - SaaS provider of technology-enabled solutions to financial institutions

OakNorth - A digital lender and credit decisioning platform

Transferwise - An online money transfer service

Airwallex - A provider of smart cross-border payment technology

Checkout.com - A leading international provider of online payment solutions

Greensill - The market-leading provider of working capital finance for companies globally

Kraken - A cryptocurrency exchange

The FinTech C-suite speakers will provide their own unique success stories and geographical perspectives on the FinTech industry. The FinTech unicorns helmed from various countries such as Australia, India, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, therefore reflecting the truly global nature of FinTech Abu Dhabi.

Despite their diverse global heritage, these companies have a shared purpose of helping small to medium-sized businesses grow and scale up. This complements the innovation ecosystem which FinTech Abu Dhabi, in partnership with Unbound, is striving for in Abu Dhabi. Small and medium-sized businesses make up 90% of all businesses in the overall Middle East and Africa and employ 50% of the private sector labour force.

Richard Teng, CEO, Financial Services Regulatory Authority of ADGM, said: "We are very thankful for the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan of ADGM's 3rd edition of FinTech Abu Dhabi Festival. This is a significant recognition and testament of Abu Dhabi's ongoing support and commitment to the growth of the startups and entrepreneurial sector in the UAE. As an International Financial Centre and FinTech enabler, ADGM recognises that Fintech has, and will continue to transform the financial services sector. We are excited that a strong lead of 8 global FinTech Unicorns C-suites will be present at FinTech Abu Dhabi. We look forward to these trail-blazers sharing their expertise and inspiring our FinTech startups and community with their experiences."

Daniel Seal, Founder and CEO of Unbound, said: "It is fantastic to be able to confirm these speakers from each one of these amazing companies. This global perspective they will be able to share with those at the event really emphasises the notion that innovation and disruption can be found everywhere."

About FinTech Abu Dhabi 2019

Bringing together global and local financial institutions, FinTech start-ups, investors, regulatory agencies and the business community to network, collaborate and exchange expertise and knowledge in FinTech developments in Abu Dhabi, the wider MENA region and internationally. For more details of the ADGM's FinTech Abu Dhabi event, visit www.fintechabudhabi.com to register interest and follow us on @FinTechAD, FinTechAD and InnovationChallengeAD

About Abu Dhabi Global Market

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), an international financial centre (IFC) located in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, opened for business on 21 October 2015. Established by a UAE Federal Decree as a broad-based financial centre, ADGM augments Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for business and finance and serves as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and the rest of the world.

ADGM's strategy is anchored by Abu Dhabi's key strengths including private banking, wealth management, asset management and financial innovation. Comprising three independent authorities: ADGM Courts, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority and the Registration Authority, ADGM as IFC governs the Al Maryah Island which is a designated financial free zone. It enables registered financial institutions, companies and entities to operate, innovate and success within an international regulatory framework based on Common Law. Since its inception, ADGM has been awarded the "Financial Centre of the Year (MENA)" for three consecutive years for its initiatives and contributions to the financial and capital markets industry in the region.*

For more details of ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on Twitter: @adglobalmarket and Linkedin: ADGM

· Source: The Global Investor Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Awards

About Unbound

Founded by Daniel Seal in the UK in 2013, Unbound has grown rapidly into a powerful, trusted brand with a globally respected voice on innovation. Unbound bridges the gap, enabling a fusion of grassroots entrepreneurs, established corporate business, dynamic brands, governments and trade agencies to inspire communities and fuel a digital future. It encourages innovation by showcasing pioneering ideas and empowering entrepreneurship, creating digital ecosystems around the world.

In 2018, Unbound festivals welcomed over 25,000 of the finest minds in tech to hear from future-focussed speakers, and take part in immersive brand experiences, pitch sessions and startup battles.

For more details of Unbound, please visit www.unbound.live or follow us on Twitter: @unboundglobal Instagram: UnboundGlobal, Linkedin: UnboundGlobal