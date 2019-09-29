

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Every year, September 29 is celebrated as World Heart Day.



Launched in 2000 by the World Heart Federation, the World Heart Day is observed to spread awareness among people about cardiovascular diseases (CVD) and the steps one can take to maintain a healthy heart.



Here are some *amazing facts about our heart:



-- Our heart is about the size of two fists, while the blue whale has the largest heart - weighing over 1,500 pounds. -- A normal heart will beat about 100,000 times each day, and that is typically between 60 and 100 beats per minute. -- A woman's average heartbeat is faster than a man's by almost 8 beats a minute. -- The number of heart attacks peaks on Christmas Day, followed by December 26th and New Year's.



(*Source: Cleveland Clinic)



Globally, an estimated 17.9 million people are said to die every year from CVD, including heart attack and stroke.



Cardiovascular diseases include hypertension (high blood pressure); coronary heart disease (heart attack) cerebrovascular disease (stroke); peripheral vascular disease; heart failure; rheumatic heart disease; congenital heart disease and cardiomyopathies.



For this year's World Heart Day, the World Heart Federation is urging everyone to make the following promises and follow through.



'A promise to our families to cook and eat more healthily A promise to our children to exercise more and help them to be more active, to say no to smoking and help our loved ones to stop A promise as a healthcare professional to help patients give up smoking and lower their cholesterol A promise as a policymaker to support policies that promote healthy hearts A promise as an employee to invest in heart-healthy workplaces A simple promise . for MY HEART, for YOUR HEART, for ALL OUR HEARTS'.



Are you ready to make and keep these simple promises?



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX