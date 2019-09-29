OMV: Austrian oil and gas company OMV has entered the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI World) for the second time and is still the sole Austrian company included. The index was launched in 1999 and serves as a benchmark for investors who integrate sustainability considerations into their portfolios. The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index comprises the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Index in terms of sustainability leadership, based on the assessment of long-term economic, environmental and social criteria. "We are very pleased that our efforts in implementing our sustainability strategy have been recognized with the inclusion of our company among the leaders of sustainable business performance. We will maintain our sustainable approach of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...