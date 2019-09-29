Startup Fortune: Hem Mills INC. the Largest Hemp Mill in the United States to Debut at Ifai Orlando Tradeshow

The global leader in hemp product and development Hem Mills inc. to debut at this year's Industrial Fabrics Association International Expo (IFAI) tradeshow in Orlando as a natural strong option to typical synthetic chemical webbings.

CONCORD, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2019 / Being the industrial fabric industry's flagship platform that presents thousands of the latest products and technological innovations, the IFAI Expo brings thousands of industry stakeholders from around the globe together. Hem Mills Inc., the largest hemp mill in The United States has chosen this year's "Advanced Textiles Conference & Trade Show' that happens at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida to debut as a natural strong option to typical synthetic chemical webbings. Being a global leader in hemp production, the team intends to present their advanced specialty fabric lines to international medical companies and performance textile companies and give them a chance to make use of the hemp R&D engineering services.

All white label large scale production hemp textiles are delivered with the quality control guarantee of AHE. This testing guarantee endures the fiber content, antimicrobial activity, soil quality, and tensile strength all pass HEM MILLS inc. strict standard.

"We are showcasing what we've been researching and developing for a long time to the world during the IFAI Expo. We believe America might have a chance to become a major textile exporter for the first time in 30 years! North Carolina has a rich textile history and it was a major hub not so long ago. We want to bring back the weaving jobs for Carolina natives once again!" explains Madison Sexton.

The company includes a bio-chem researcher to lead their innovations on mechanical composition testing service, bio breakdowns and the only engineer in the world who can innovate hemp on the level they are able to accomplish. Intellectual property in the geotextile space allow for America's leading hemp innovator to license their nano and geotextiles to a handful of medical supply companies and athletic apparel who are also industry leaders within their field. for hemp medical bandages and athletic wraps and license it to medical companies. The medical bandages that are developed by the team is 100% biodegradable and would be able to withhold antibacterial properties for a sustained amount of time compared to bandages that have coatings.

With a firm vision to support and promote the hemp textile revolution, the team has designed luxury, 100% biodegradable hemp dog leashes, boxing & MMA hand wraps, medical bandages, yoga straps and making it available in the market at reasonable rates. The R&D division of the firm has also invented a new weave for 100% hemp webbing that adds a luxurious look and uses less hemp in production.

About Hem Mills Inc.

Hem Mills Inc. was founded by a team of unstoppable researchers, serial entrepreneurs and textile experts who are relentless in their mission to lower the barrier of entry for other domestic and international entrepreneurs in the geotextiles industry. Their textile mill and research and development centre is nestled in the NC hills. The company doesn't stop at fabrics they have a proprietary list of over 37 yarns they have developed for various applications that are cutting edge and transformational for the industry as a whole. Six months ago, Hem Mills has opened America's largest hemp production mill and centre for R&D, textile weaving and knitting. More information about the project can be found at: https://www.hemhemp.com

