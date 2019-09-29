Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Sonntag, 29.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 874341 ISIN: AT0000743059 Ticker-Symbol: OMV 
Tradegate
27.09.19
16:51 Uhr
49,480 Euro
+0,990
+2,04 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
OMV AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OMV AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,260
49,430
28.09.
49,310
49,480
27.09.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
OMV
OMV AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OMV AG49,480+2,04 %
SANOCHEMIA PHARMAZEUTIKA AG1,840+1,66 %
STEIERMAERKISCHE BANK UND SPARKASSEN AG--