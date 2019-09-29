OMV: OMV, Snam and TAG have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the collaboration in the field of sustainable LNG (LNG = Liquefied Natural Gas) mobility. The agreement was signed by Rainer Seele, CEO of OMV Aktiengesellschaft, Marco Alverà, CEO of Snam S.p.A., as well as the Managing Directors of TAG GmbH, Daniele Gamba and Rudolf Starzer. The MoU lays out the intention to jointly explore potential opportunities in the field of sustainable LNG mobility in Austria such as the construction of a small-scale LNG liquefaction plant, the framework for a later LNG supply agreement, and the development of a LNG market. OMV CEO Rainer Seele: "We believe that the demand for LNG on the road will grow. Studies suggest that the number of LNG trucks will increase to 280,000 in ...

