Eyemaxx: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG has reached an economic agreement about the sale of its logistics centre consisting of two halls let to a large extent as well as essential parts of its plots of land in Serbia. A corresponding letter of intent (LOI) has been signed today with a strategic investor in which an agreement has been reached about all essential transaction parameters. It is intended that Eyemaxx sells through a combination of share and asset deal the two large logistics halls on the one hand and extensive plots of land, on the other, located in Stara Pazova on the outskirts of Belgrade for a significant double digit million euro amount to the investor. The deal involves two logistics halls with a lettable area of around 46,000 square metres with partly internationally renowned ...

