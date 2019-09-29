ams: ams, worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces that following today's increase in the price of its all-cash takeover offer for 100% of the share capital of Osram Licht AG to 41.00 Euro per Osram share ams now holds 14.69% of all Osram shares as a direct shareholding including shares unconditionally bought today but not counting the shares already tendered into the Best and Final Offer. This makes ams the largest shareholder in OSRAM based on the latest information available. As the Best and Final Offer will expire on 1 October 2019, 24:00 CEST, ams continues to urge all remaining Osram shareholders to tender their shares prior to 1 October 2019 to ensure they capitalise on this superior offer.AMS: weekly performance: -6.56%voestalpine: For the first ...

