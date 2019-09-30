



SINGAPORE, Sept 29, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Eva Foo, SCRY.INFO founder, was invited to participate in the 20th World Knowledge Forum (Sept 25-27) discussion on the development of financial technology. Eva expressed her view that through the application of blockchain in the financial field, and its support of terminal payments and smart contract data verification services, blockchain will become increasingly prominent in the Korean commercial market.SCRY.INFO has released a blockchain open source protocol, based on real data sources which realize the storage, verification, sharing, analysis and transaction of real data. Based on the SCRY Protocol, a Platform Tool Library is provided to reduce the threshold for development of blockchain applications. SCRY.INFO is used to building smart contracts to provide cluster intelligent data verification for distributed users of cross-industry resources, and the SCRY.INFO platform is used to provide call, tools, sharing and trading. SCRY.INFO also provides system protocol support for developers to trade events of different industries/data contracts, and apply the platform to various business data scenarios, such as social, sports, entertainment, agriculture, finance and other markets.The 20th World Knowledge Forum (WKF) was held in Seoul, South Korea. Its theme was "Knowledge Revolution 5.0: Perspicacity Towards Prosperity for All". The World Knowledge Forum (WKF) was officially launched in October 2000. Its goal is to comprehensively transform innovative knowledge-based countries, following the 1997 Asian financial crisis. It aims at bridging the knowledge gap through knowledge sharing, bringing together global leaders to discuss the importance of knowledge in meeting the challenges and opportunities of a rapidly changing world, and providing a forum for balancing global economic growth and prosperity. Since the opening of the first forum entitled "Shaping the New Millennium with Knowledge", 4,028 leaders from 73 countries have come to WKF to deliver keynote speeches. 43,260 experts and professionals from different fields have participated in the discussions, making the World Knowledge Forum the largest knowledge festival in the world.As Eva pointed out, with the development of science and technology, artificial intelligence, 5G and blockchain are the core topics of most major global summits. Other leaders have also expressed their professional views and opinions in their respective fields. Besides Eva, other well-known representatives attended the forum such as Lin Yifu, Permanent Member of the State Council of China; Franois Hollande, Former President of France; Esco Aho, former Prime Minister of Finland; Dr. Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency; Ban Ki-moon, former UN Secretary-General; Steve Chen, founder of YouTube; Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba; Joo Sun Choi, President of Samsung Electronics; and Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum. www.wkforum.org.