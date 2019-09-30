Nokia Oyj: Nokia secures KDDI 5G deal

Nokia has been selected as a primary partner to upgrade KDDI's network for 5G

KDDI will launch 5G with Nokia's industry-leading radio access solution, AirScale, in 2020

30 September 2019

Espoo, Finland - KDDI Corporation, a leading telecoms company in Japan, has selected Nokia as a primary partner to upgrade its 4G network to 5G with Nokia's industry-leading radio access solution AirScale, which supports both 4G and 5G operations. This will allow KDDI to modernize its 4G network and meet the growing consumer and industrial demands for 5G.

The contract for 5G radio re-enforces the strong relationship between the two companies, which dates back over two decades. Nokia is an existing supplier to KDDI across multiple technologies, including radio, fixed networks, mobile core network and multiple software solutions. The 5G network will support KDDI across both cmWave and mmWave 5G frequency bands and can be deployed in both distributed and centralized architectures.

The network will be deployed across Japan and will deliver enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) to consumers and enhanced Machine Type Communication (eMTC) enabling multiple new applications and services for industries in the 5G era. The network architecture will also be transformed to enable 5G Ultra Reliable Low Latency Connectivity (URLLC).

John Harrington, Head of Nokia Japan, said: "This deal will allow KDDI to get ready for the 5G era and we are honoured and excited to continue our long-term relationship. As an end-to-end supplier of multiple technologies to KDDI, we look forward to transforming the network and launching 5G for consumers and industries."

Nokia currently has 48 global 5G commercial contracts, including live networks in the US, Latin America, Europe, Korea and Australia. Our track record of providing the world's best performing 4G networks*, reflects well in our 5G commercial success. In fact, all our LTE customers that announced 5G plans have continued with us, showing their faith in the power of Nokia's end-to-end portfolio.

* according to RootMetrics 1H2019 study - https://www.nokia.com/blog/nokia-gains-top-network-performance-rootscores-again/

Resources:

Webpage: Nokia AirScale (https://networks.nokia.com/products/airscale-radio-access) radio platform for best in class 4G and 5G networks

Webpage: Nokia 5G services (https://onestore.nokia.com/Story/68_10848/index.html#/)

