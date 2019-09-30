

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has requested for additional information from AbbVie Inc (ABBV) and Allergan Plc (AGN) on their $63 billion deal, the companies said.



The Second Request extends the waiting period under the HSR Act until 30 days after both Allergan and AbbVie have substantially complied with the Second Request.



They are cooperating fully with the FTC and continue to expect to close the transaction in early 2020, the companies said.



Completion of the acquisition remains subject to the approval of Allergan shareholders and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. Allergan has scheduled two special shareholder meetings on October 14, 2019 to seek the approval of its shareholders.



In June 2019, AbbVie agreed to acquire Allergan in a cash and stock transaction with an equity value of about $63 billion.



