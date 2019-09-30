New Major Order From China

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bactiguard has received a new order from Well Lead Medical (Well Lead) in China. The order will be delivered promptly and generate revenues in the third quarter of approximately SEK 4,8 million.

"The order we have just received from Well Lead is the first outside of the initial contract and therefore an important milestone in our cooperation, as it shows that end-customer sales in China are picking up", says Christian Kinch, CEO.

In June 2018, Bactiguard signed a combined distribution and license agreement with Well Lead, China's leading manufacturer of consumable medical devices.

The first two product orders, at a combined value of SEK 20 million, were part of the initial contract and delivered in the second and fourth quarters of 2018. The third order, which has now been received, is worth SEK 4,8 million and it is the first order outside the initial contract.

