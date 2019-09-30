Joseph Hood, PR Manager Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: mhi-pr@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6716-2168 Fax: +81-(0)3-6716-5860

TOKYO, Sept 30, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a Group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) based in Yokohama, has received orders for two large, high-speed ferries from Shin Nihonkai Ferry Co., Ltd. The vessels will be constructed at the Tategami Main Plant of MHI's Nagasaki Shipyard & Machinery Works, scheduled for completion and delivery in 2021.The two ferries on order will be 222.5m long, 25m wide, 20.4m deep, with draft of 7.4m and gross tonnage of approximately 15,400. Each vessel features capacity of 268 passengers, 154 trucks (12m length) and 30 passenger cars approximately. Both ships are equipped with atrium entrance of three stories high together with see-through elevator, attractive outdoor bathing facilities enabling passengers to enjoy feeling of hot spring, and restaurant / barbecue area which would enhance their dining experience to enjoy marine views.On the other hand, in respect of environmental contribution, we would improve energy efficiency by 6% compared to the running vessel, mainly due to adoption of a new optimal hull type. The ferries would be also outfitted with scrubbers - exhaust gas cleaning systems - for the four main engines and three electric generators, to control airborne emissions of sulfur oxides (SOx) in order to comply with new regulation which is going into effect in all marine areas from 2020.Today "modal shift" is progressing in Japanese transportation economy, from on-land to marine transport, both in order to reduce CO2 emissions and to address shortage of long-distance truck drivers from "Work-Style Reform" viewpoint. As a result of this trend, demand for domestic ferries and RORO vessels grows accompanying enlargement of capacity.In Nagasaki, we would consolidate organizational structure to build those type of ships, and in Shimonoseki we would enlarge capacity of building facilities such as anchoring piers and cranes. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding is intended to accommodate various needs from client by increment of capability to construct Ferries, RORO ships and other highly outfitted ships, which have been traditionally designed and built at MHI's Shimonoseki Shipyard & Machinery Works, but would be handled also in the Tategami Main Plant of Nagasaki Shipyard.Going forward, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will continue to construct cargo carriers and transport vessels that offer superlative fuel efficiency and environmental performance and contribute to stable transport. In this way Mitsubishi Shipbuilding would work together with its customers to solve their diverse challenges while vitalizing maritime transportation and contributing to environmental protection in the global community.About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial firms. For more than 130 years, we have channeled big thinking into solutions that move the world forward - advancing the lives of everyone who shares our planet. We deliver innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries, covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI Group employs 80,000 people across 400 locations, operating in three business domains: "Power Systems," "Industry & Infrastructure," "Aircraft, Defense & Space." We have a consolidated revenue of around 40 billion U.S. Dollars. We aim to contribute to environmental sustainability while achieving global growth, using our leading-edge technologies. By bringing people and ideas together as one, we continue to pave the way to a future of shared success.For more information, please visit MHI's website: https://www.mhi.comFor Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: https://spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.