DJ EQS-News: SoftwareONE announces plans to IPO on SIX Swiss Exchange

EQS Group-News: SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): IPO SoftwareONE announces plans to IPO on SIX Swiss Exchange 2019-09-30 / 07:00 FOR RELEASE IN SWITZERLAND - THIS IS A RESTRICTED COMMUNICATION AND YOU MUST NOT FORWARD IT OR ITS CONTENTS TO ANY PERSON TO WHOM FORWARDING THIS COMMUNICATION IS PROHIBITED. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN. Media Release *SoftwareONE announces plans to IPO on SIX Swiss Exchange* STANS, Switzerland I 30 September 2019 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading and fast-growing global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, today announced its intention to conduct an initial public offering and list its shares on SIX Swiss Exchange in the fourth quarter of 2019, subject to market conditions. - Founded in 2000 by Daniel von Stockar and Patrick Winter (??? 2018), SoftwareONE is a leading global provider of software and cloud technology solutions with capabilities across the value chain, helping around 65,000 business customers[1] design and implement their technology strategy, buy the right software and cloud solutions at the right price, and manage and optimize their software and cloud estates. - With its end-to-end suite of solutions, SoftwareONE addresses the commercial, technological and digital transformation challenges businesses face amid the growing complexity of technology and the rising strategic significance of digitalization. - SoftwareONE is a partner of choice for many of the world's largest software publishers, hyper-scalers and software disruptors and enjoys well-established relationships with more than 7,500 software and cloud publishers[2]. - SoftwareONE has one of the broadest global footprints in its industry with local sales capabilities in 90 countries, supported by regional and global service delivery centers and the ability to transact in more than 150 countries. - SoftwareONE has an outstanding track record of double-digit profitable organic growth with a gross profit[3] CAGR of 29% from 2008 to 2018. Including Comparex (acquired effective 31 January 2019), it generated pro forma gross profit of CHF 724 million and pro forma adjusted EBITDA[4] of CHF 187 million for 2018. - The planned IPO on SIX Swiss Exchange is a natural next step in SoftwareONE's development, intended to enhance its visibility and global profile. The IPO is expected to consist entirely of secondary shares, with the founding shareholders jointly maintaining the largest stake, while KKR intends to retain a significant interest following the IPO. - A press conference will take place today at 9:30 am at the Park Hyatt in Zurich. Daniel von Stockar, Chairman of SoftwareONE: "The planned IPO marks an important milestone in the development of SoftwareONE. I am extremely proud of what our team has achieved since our founding almost 20 years ago. Our clear focus on software and cloud, our truly global reach and our entrepreneurial and customer-oriented spirit have been the cornerstones of our success." Dieter Schlosser, CEO of SoftwareONE: "As cloud adoption and digital transformation have progressed, we have evolved to become a leading integrated software and cloud solutions provider, empowering thousands of companies to transform. I am very confident that we can continue to capitalize on the business opportunities our attractive and growing markets provide." *SoftwareONE overview: Business built to deliver profitable growth at scale* Founded in 2000, SoftwareONE is a leading global provider of software and cloud technology solutions serving approximately 65,000 business customers of all sizes across a broad range of industries. With around 5,300 employees, it has one of the broadest global footprints in its industry with local sales capabilities in 90 countries, supported by six regional and three global service delivery centers. SoftwareONE's operating model is built to deliver profitable growth at scale while ensuring customer proximity, with the ability to transact in more than 150 countries, and centrally delivered 24/7 customer service in 13 languages. The company's integrated suite of solutions is organized into two business lines: In the Software & Cloud business line, SoftwareONE offers its customers access to a comprehensive software and cloud portfolio, drawing on its relationships with more than 7,500 publishers and its purchasing expertise. The company's software catalogue includes leading global software publishers such as Microsoft, Adobe, Oracle, Red Hat, VMware and Symantec, best performing hyper-scalers such as Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services, and a growing portfolio of disruptive publishers. The Solutions & Services business line offers software lifecycle management and technology services. Capabilities include consulting, integration and vendor specific professional services, and managed services to monitor and control software and cloud spend. The technology services portfolio is designed to optimize customer infrastructure environments and spend and includes cloud migration, security, and unified communications and collaboration services. SoftwareONE's offerings are connected by PyraCloud, its proprietary digital hub, which allows customers to efficiently transact, manage and optimize their software and cloud estate from a single platform offering data-driven, actionable intelligence. *Key strengths* _Globally scaled platform benefiting from the secular growth of software and cloud _ According to external industry experts, spending for global software and cloud procurement reached CHF 525 billion in 2018 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10% until 2022, while spending for solutions and services reached CHF 31 billion in 2018 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 17% in the same period. SoftwareONE is fully exposed to the secular growth of these markets globally and has a strong track record of outperforming the software and cloud market. SoftwareONE has also significantly grown its solutions and services business in recent years. As technology becomes more significant and complex, businesses of all sizes are confronted with commercial, technology and digital transformation challenges. With its end-to-end suite of solutions, its close publisher relationships, its expertise in complex licensing and its attractive product mix, SoftwareONE is well placed to further capitalize on the ongoing digital transformation trend and underlying market growth. _Strong customer relationships and diversified customer base_ SoftwareONE's results-driven, customer-first approach has allowed it to build strong relationships as a trusted adviser to a large global customer base. As a result, it enjoys strong gross profit retention, a growing share of customers' wallets and high customer satisfaction.It also benefits from a well-diversified business mix across geographies, customer types and industries. Large enterprises account for approximately half of the gross profit, with small and medium-size enterprises accounting for the other half[5]. In the first half of 2019[6], the DACH region accounted for 34%, the rest of EMEA for 32%, NORAM for 15%, APAC for 11% and LATAM for 8% of gross profit. _A partner of choice for software and cloud publishers globally_ SoftwareONE enjoys well-established relationships with more than 7,500 software and cloud publishers covering the full spectrum of software and cloud spend. In particular, the company has a long-standing, strong relationship with Microsoft. Based on its global transaction volume, SoftwareONE estimates that it is Microsoft's largest channel partner globally and the largest partner for Microsoft's fast-growing cloud platform, Azure.[7] As a globally scaled software and cloud platform with strong value-add offerings, SoftwareONE provides solutions to many of the challenges software publishers face in the distribution of their products. _Proven growth model delivering double-digit gross profit growth and margin expansion_ SoftwareONE has a long-standing track record of strong double-digit organic growth. It has delivered gross profit growth continuously each year for the past decade, increasing at an organic CAGR of 29% from 2008 to 2018. Between 2016 and 2018, gross profit increased from CHF 317 million in 2016 to CHF 409 million in 2018, representing a CAGR of 14%. Adjusted EBITDA margin[8] rose from 17% in 2016 to 33% in 2018, reflecting scale effects and efficiencies, increasing standardization and automation, and rigorous performance management. For the combined group[9] including Comparex (acquired effective 31 January 2019), gross profit of CHF 571 million in 2016 increased at a CAGR of 13% to gross profit of CHF 724 million in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the combined group increased from CHF 92 million in 2016 to CHF 187 million in 2018, representing a CAGR of 42%. In the same period, the adjusted EBITDA margin for the combined group increased from 16% to 26%. SoftwareONE believes that the superior margins on a SoftwareONE standalone basis illustrate a strong upside potential for the combined group. Operating free cash flow[10] for the combined group increased from CHF 68 million in 2016 to CHF 166 million in 2018, representing a CAGR of 55%. SoftwareONE has a strong and unlevered balance sheet to support future growth. _Proven M&A expertise supplementing organic growth_ SoftwareONE has a strong track record of supplementing organic growth with a strategic approach to M&A and since 2015 has completed a number of acquisitions focused on scale, geographic reach and capabilities. Announced in October 2018 and completed in January 2019, the acquisition of the global software, cloud and IT solutions provider Comparex is expected to yield significant strategic, competitive and financial benefits with targeted gross annual run rate synergies of CHF 60 million on the level of EBITDA from the beginning of 2021.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2019 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

_Customer-first, results-driven culture_ In the software and cloud industry, culture is key to attract and retain talent and to gain market share from competitors. SoftwareONE's business success is driven by a highly qualified global workforce that embodies its customer-first, results-driven company culture, its entrepreneurial spirit and its core values of speed, customer focus, employee satisfaction, humbleness, passion, integrity and discipline. Its highly experienced, cohesive global leadership team has consistently delivered profitable growth and has been instrumental in the company's successful strategic repositioning as an end-to-end technology solutions provider and various acquisitions. CEO Dieter Schlosser: "Building on our key strengths, we have delivered double-digit profitable organic growth for a decade, and we are very confident that we can continue on our successful growth path going forward. Over the mid-term, we target[11] gross profit growth from sale of Software & Cloud in the high single digits and gross profit growth from Solutions & Services in the high teens, resulting in targeted double-digit gross profit growth for SoftwareONE. In addition, we target11 an adjusted EBITDA margin approaching 35% over the mid-term, with adjusted EBITDA growth in excess of the targeted gross profit growth." *Current shareholder structure and outline of the planned offer* Founding shareholders Daniel von Stockar, René Gilli and Beat Curti together hold approx. 38% of the shares of SoftwareONE. KKR, a shareholder since 2015, currently holds approx. 21%, and Peruni Holding, the previous owner of Comparex, holds approx. 15%. Management and (current and former) employees hold approx. 10%, and approx. 16% are held by other shareholders and include treasury shares. The planned IPO on SIX Swiss Exchange is intended to enhance SoftwareONE's visibility and global profile and provide access to the capital market. The IPO is expected to consist entirely of secondary shares from KKR, Peruni Holding, staff and other shareholders. The founding shareholders remain fully committed to the company and will jointly maintain the largest stake, while KKR intends to keep a significant interest following the IPO. The founding shareholders and KKR will also continue to be represented on SoftwareONE's board of directors. Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan and UBS Investment Bank are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners of the planned IPO, while BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, UniCredit and Zürcher Kantonalbank are acting as joint bookrunners. Rothschild & Co is acting as financial advisor to SoftwareONE. *Selected historical financials* SoftwareONE (standalone) _(in CHFm unless noted 2016 2017 2018 CAGR 2016-18 otherwise)_ Gross profit from sale 257 272 323 12% of software and Other revenue Gross profit from 60 72 87 20% solutions and services Gross profit 317 344 409 14% EBITDA[12] 54 78 130 55% _EBITDA margin[13]_ _17.1% _ _22.7% _ _31.7% _ Profit for the year 18 40 78 109% _Profit for the year _5.6% _ _11.7% _ _19.1% _ margin[14]_ Combined group _(in CHFm unless noted 2016 2017 2018 CAGR 2016-18 otherwise)_ Gross profit from sale 438 474 555 13% of software and Other revenue Gross profit from 134 147 169 12% solutions and services Gross profit 571 621 724 13% Adj. EBITDA 92 120 187 42% _Adj. EBITDA margin_ _16.2% _ _19.3% _ _25.8% _ Adj. profit for the n/a n/a 100 n/a year[15] _Adj. profit for the _n/a _ _n/a _ _13.8% _ year margin[16]_ *Today's press conference* SoftwareONE management will hold a press conference today at 9:30 am at the Park Hyatt, Beethovenstrasse 21, in Zurich. Pre-registration is not required. *CONTACT* SoftwareONE Janine Hensen, Corporate Communications Manager Tel. +49 341 2568 171, janine.hensen@softwareone.com Lemongrass Communications Karin Rhomberg, +41 44 202 52 65, karin.rhomberg@lemongrass.agency Andreas Hildenbrand, +41 44 202 52 38, andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency *ABOUT SOFTWAREONE* SoftwareONE is a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, headquartered in Switzerland. With capabilities across the entire value chain, it helps companies of all sizes design and implement their technology strategy, buy the right software and cloud solutions at the right price, and manage and optimize their software estate. Its offerings are connected by PyraCloud, SoftwareONE's proprietary digital platform, that provides customers with data-driven, actionable intelligence and helps them manage and optimize their software and cloud spend. With around 5,300 employees and sales and service delivery capabilities in 90 countries, SoftwareONE provides around 65,000 business customers with software and cloud solutions from over 7,500 publishers. For more information, please visit SoftwareONE.com [1]. SoftwareONE Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans *DISCLAIMER* This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for shares. This document is not a prospectus within the meaning of Article 652a of the Swiss Code of Obligations, nor is it a listing prospectus as defined in the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange AG or a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of this document may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction. A decision to invest in securities of SoftwareONE Holding AG should be based exclusively on the issue and listing prospectus published by SoftwareONE Holding AG for such purpose. Investors are furthermore advised to consult their bank or financial adviser before making any investment decision. Statements made in this publication may include forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the fact that they use words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "should", "expect", "guidance", "project", "intend", "plan", "believe", and/or other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with, among other things, any discussion of results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies or developments in the industry in which SoftwareONE Holding AG operates. Such statements are based on management's current intentions, expectations or beliefs and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including factors that could result in a substantial divergence between actual results, financial situation, development or performance of SoftwareONE Holding AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this media release regarding trends or current activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Actual outcomes, results and other future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements contained herein. Such differences may adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein and may result from, among other things, changes in economic, business, competitive, technological, strategic or regulatory factors and other factors affecting the business and operations of SoftwareONE Holding AG. Neither SoftwareONE Holding AG nor any of its affiliates is under any obligation, and each such entity expressly disclaims any such obligation, to update, revise or amend any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this media release. It should be noted that past performance is not a guide to future performance. The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction. This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and dependencies, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Japan, Australia or any jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire securities in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia or any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is unlawful. SoftwareONE Holding AG shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under any securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold, taken up, exercised, resold, renounced, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2019 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)