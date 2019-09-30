AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B (AASU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Sep-2019 / 07:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B DEALING DATE: 27/09/2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 31.0637 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 51303529 CODE: AASU ISIN: LU1681044563 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASU Sequence No.: 21715 EQS News ID: 882081 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2019 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)