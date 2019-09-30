AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B (LUXU) AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Sep-2019 / 07:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 27/09/2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 132.6017 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 319805 CODE: LUXU ISIN: LU1681048713 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LUXU Sequence No.: 21730 EQS News ID: 882111 End of Announcement EQS News Service

