

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Roche Group (RHHBY) announced Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Rituxan (rituximab), in combination with glucocorticoids, to treat children with two rare blood vessel disorders.



The approval is for the treatment of granulomatosis with polyangiitis or GPA and microscopic polyangiitis or MPA in paediatric patients 2 years of age and older. The company noted that both GPA and MPA are rare, potentially life-threatening diseases affecting small and medium sized blood vessels.



Rituxan is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for paediatric patients 2 years of age and older living with GPA and MPA. Roche said the approval is the first paediatric indication for MabThera/Rituxan.



The approval is based on data from the PePRS study, a Phase IIa, global, open-label, multicentre single-arm study.



Previously, the FDA granted Priority Review to Rituxan to treat GPA and MPA in paediatric patients. In 2011, Rituxan became the first and only therapy approved by the FDA for the treatment of adults with these two rare forms of vasculitis.



MabThera/Rituxan is currently indicated for the treatment of four autoimmune conditions.



