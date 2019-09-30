AbbVie Inc. - Acquisition(s)

AbbVie and Allergan Receive Second Request from Federal Trade Commission on Pending Transaction

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), a research-based global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that, as expected, AbbVie and Allergan (NYSE: AGN) have each received a Request for Additional Information (Second Request) from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in connection with AbbVie's pending acquisition of Allergan.

The Second Request was issued under notification requirements of the Hart-Scott Rodino (HSR) Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended. The effect of the Second Request is to extend the waiting period imposed by the HSR Act until 30 days after the parties have substantially complied with the request, though it is common for that period to be extended voluntarily by the parties or terminated sooner by the FTC.

AbbVie and Allergan are cooperating fully with the FTC and continue to expect to close the transaction in early 2020.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research and development-based biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative advanced therapies for some of the world's most complex and critical conditions. The company's mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to innovation to markedly improve treatments across four primary therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, virology and neuroscience. In more than 75 countries, AbbVie employees are working every day to advance health solutions for people around the world. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram.

