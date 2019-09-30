Change in number of shares and votes in Saniona AB (publ)

PRESS RELEASE

September 30, 2019

During September, the registered number of shares and votes in Saniona AB (publ) ("Saniona") has increased due to conversion of convertible notes issued pursuant to the convertible notes funding agreement that Saniona entered into with Nice & Green S.A. on December 29, 2017. As of September 30, 2019, the registered number of shares and votes in Saniona amounts to 28,408,441.

About Saniona

Saniona is a research and development company focused on drugs for diseases of the central nervous system and eating disorders. The company has five programs in clinical development. Saniona intends to develop and commercialize treatments for orphan indications such as Prader-Willi syndrome and hypothalamic obesity on its own. The research is focused on ion channels and the company has a broad portfolio of research programs. Saniona has partnerships with Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Productos Medix, S.A de S.V and Cadent Therapeutics. Saniona is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and the company's shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap (OMX: SANION). Read more at www.saniona.com.

