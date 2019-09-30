

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) reported that investigational QMF149 demonstrated superior improvement in lung function for the treatment of patients with asthma in Phase III PALLADIUM clinical trial. QMF149 was superior to mometasone furoate in improving trough forced expiratory volume in one second after 26 weeks, meeting the primary endpoint of the trial. The overall incidence of adverse events was consistent with the known safety profile of the monocomponents.



The regulatory submission for QMF149 was accepted for review by the European Medicines Agency earlier in the current year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX