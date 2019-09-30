Startup Giants Plc - Interim Report; Change of Directorate
PR Newswire
London, September 29
Startup Giants plc
("Startup Giants" or the "Company")
Interim Results for the six months' period to 30 June 2019
Board Statement
Startup Giants plc is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the six months' period from 1stJanuary 2019 to 30thJune 2019. The financial statements below have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.
Financial Results
Financial highlights for the period, extracted from the financial statements which follow, include: operational loss £(21,254) (2018, £(45,893)); loss per share (2.1) pence (2018, (4.5) pence) cash and cash equivalents £642,680 (2018, £665,033); shareholders' funds £699,023 (2018, £725,189).
Review of Business During the Period
During the period under review, the Company has held a number of events for both founders and investors, including another investor event at NEX Exchange in London, and has worked with its growing portfolio of founders looking for acceleration of their startup businesses.
The Company has forged new partnerships with investment groups that invest up to £150,000 into each of the Company's shortlisted startups. As part of the first round, the Company also agrees an option that can be exercised after three years to buy up to 15% of equity in the startup. Using these initial funds to complete its technology and reach a degree of early adoption, the Company will then take the startup through a private, follow-on SEIS co-investment round and a later SEED round via its investor syndicate.
This approach reduces the Company's requirement for external funding as well as diminishing the risks to the Company from startups that might fail within their first three years. For those startups that do have successful follow-on pre-seed and seed rounds, the value of the Company's options should be reflected in the audited accounts.
Current Trading
Current trading remains in line with the directors' expectations at the beginning of the second half of the 2019 financial year.
Post- Balance Sheet Events
1)Co-investment Terms Sheets in Place
The Company has received three signed term sheets for startups which now have investment commitments from third parties whom the Company has introduced, with the Company taking options as described above on each investment. A fourth startup has an offer of investment and we await a signed term sheet. The Company has four additional, shortlisted startups which it is in the process of introducing to investors.
2)Change in Board of Directors
Effective today (27thSeptember 2019), Dr. John Campbell Robertson will be retiring as a director of the Company. The Company expects to replace Dr. Robertson in due course; during the intervening period, Frederic Betito (non-executive) will become the senior non-executive director. I would like to thank Dr. Robertson for his involvement through the transition of Startup Giants from being a private to a public company and subsequently, and to wish him all the best in future.
Outlook
With the co-investment model starting to gain traction for first round funding, Startup Giants expects in the next year to increase the number of startups being funded to an average of two per month.
Conclusion
The directors would like to thank shareholders for their support during the period under review and look forward to informing them of developments at Startup Giants during the remainder of the current financial period and into the future.
Jeb Buckler,
Chief Executive Officer,
Startup Giants plc,
27thSeptember 2019
Statement of Comprehensive Income
Six months ended 30 June 2019
(Financial data for the comparative period to 31 July 2018 as previously reported prior to the change of accounting year end to 31 December).
|Six months ended 30 June 2019
|Six months ended 31 July 2018
|GBP
|GBP
|Turnover
|45,245
|-
|Administrative expenses
|(66,499)
|(45,893)
|Operating loss
|(21,254)
|(45,893)
|Taxation
|-
|-
|Loss for the period
|(21,254)
|(45,893)
|Earnings per share:
|Basic and Diluted (pence)
|(2.1)p
|(4.5)p
Startup Giants plc
Statement of Financial Position
As at 30 June 2019
|30 June 2019
|31 July 2018
|GBP
|GBP
|Non-current assets:
|Goodwill
|29,584
|34,167
|Investments
|40,000
|40,000
|69,584
|74,167
|Current assets:
|Trade and other receivables
|70,982
|68,636
|Cash and cash equivalents
|642,680
|665,033
|713,662
|733,669
|Total assets
|783,246
|807,836
|Current liabilities:
|Trade and other payables
|84,223
|82,647
|Net current assets
|629,439
|651,022
|Total liabilities
|84,223
|82,647
|Net assets
|699,023
|725,189
|Equity:
|Called up share capital
|140,510
|140,510
|Share premium account
|769,790
|769,790
|Retained earnings
|(211,277)
|(185,111)
|Total equity
|699,023
|725,189
Startup Giants plc
Statement of Cash Flows
Six months ended 30 June 2019
|Six months ended 30 June 2018
|Six months ended 31 July 2018
|GBP
|GBP
|Loss for the year after tax
|(21,254)
|(45,893)
|Adjustments for:
|Amortisation of intangible assets
|2,500
|2,500
|Movement in trade and other receivables
|5,768
|(14,196)
|Movement in trade and other payables
|9,213
|36,420
|Cash absorbed by operations
|(3,773)
|(21,169)
|Investing activities:
|Purchase of investments
|-
|-
|Financing activities:
|Proceeds from issue of shares
|-
|-
|(Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(3,773)
|(21,169)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|646,453
|686,202
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|642,680
|665,033
The financial information set out above has not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditors.
The financial information set out above has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted for use in the European Union.
This announcement has been made after due and careful inquiry and the directors of Startup Giants plc accept responsibility for its content.
Enquiries:
Startup Giants plc
Cherry Martin; cherry@startupgiants.com +44 20 7 157 9764
Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co Limited
Graham Atthill-Beck +44 20 7464 4091; +44 750 643 4107; +097 50 856 9408;
blackpearladvisers@gmail.com; Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk
Brinsley Holman: +44 20 7464 4098: Brinsley-Holman@kbrl.co.uk