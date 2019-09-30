Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 30.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 566480 ISIN: DE0005664809 Ticker-Symbol: EVT 
Xetra
27.09.19
17:35 Uhr
20,400 Euro
-0,170
-0,83 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
TecDAX
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
EVOTEC SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVOTEC SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,390
20,430
09:05
20,410
20,440
09:05
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EVOTEC
EVOTEC SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EVOTEC SE20,400-0,83 %