Aino Health AB (publ): Aino Health signs cooperation agreement with Monetra Oulu Oy

Aino Health and Monetra Oulu Oyhave signed a cooperation agreement in Finland where Monetra Oulu Oy will sell all of Aino's services and connected implementation services. This cooperation supports Aino's expansion strategy and supports growth in a positive manner. The cooperation enables Monetra Oulu Oy to offer more services to its customers. The cooperation will start in October 2019.



"With this cooperation, we will be able to give even better service to our customers and offer them powerful digital tools. We look forward to a productive partnership with Aino Health," says Päivi Pitkänen, CEO Monetra Oy and Monetra Oulu Oy

"I am very happy to see our partner network grow and am especially happy that we now have a partner in Monetra," says Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health.

The first customer has already been signed and the implementation project will start in October.

Monetra Oy is a municipally-owned group established by the cities of Oulu, Tampere, Kuopio, and Jyväskylä together with four hospital districts. The group provides services to its clients: financial management and HR services, administrative services, procurements services, recruitment, printing, interpreting services as well as documentation and data protection services. Monetra Oy has offices in Pirkanmaa, North Ostrobothnia, Central Finland, Pohjois-Savo and Lapland.

