Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Half-year Report

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

("Hemogenyx" or "the Company")

Half-year Report

Interim Results for the period ended 30 June 2019

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2019 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the Standard Listed biopharmaceutical group developing therapies designed to transform blood disease treatment, announces unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

All financial amounts are stated in GBP British pounds unless otherwise indicated.

Key highlights

CDX bi-specific antibodies

· First data results show CDX antibodies can attack and eliminate Acute Myelogenous Leukaemia ("AML") both in vitro and in vivo

· Continued progress towards the goal of submitting an Investigational New Drug ("IND") application to the US Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for CDX antibodies

· Preliminary discussions regarding a potential licensing deal are continuing with the global biopharmaceutical company following a Development Agreement announced in May 2018

Humanised mice

· Hemogenyx's wholly owned subsidiary Immugenyx, LLC ("Immugenyx") has developed an Advanced peripheral blood Hematopoietic Chimera ("ApbHC"), a novel type of humanised mouse that presents several advantages over other mouse models

· Collaboration agreement with Janssen Research & Development, LLC ("Janssen"), one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, on the development of a model of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is progressing

· Immugenyx is in discussions with potential industry partners to further develop and commercialise the humanised mice platform

Human Postnatal Hemogenic Endothelial Cell ("Hu-PHEC") cell therapy

· Hemogenyx established a wholly owned subsidiary, Hemogenyx-Cell SPRL ("Hemogenyx-Cell") which was incorporated in Belgium on 9 April 2019

· Hemogenyx-Cell is focused on developing Hu-PHEC, a cell replacement product candidate that aims to generate cancer-free, patient-matched blood stem cells after transplantation into the patient

· Hemogenyx-Cell continues to consider non-dilutive funding opportunities in relation to the Hu-PHEC suite of products

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

