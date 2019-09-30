PAYDEX: Paydex will take drastic measures and officially launch the PEC Ecology on October 6

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2019 / It is reported that since the beginning of the global public survey on September 20th, Paydex's payment of the public chain has attracted the attention of members of the global community. Compared with the existing blockchain payment system, Paydex is exploring a third blockchain payment ecology besides Bitcoin and Ethereum, expanding the application and technical scope of blockchain technology to make ordinary Internet users feel the value of blockchain technology.

Recently, the Paydex payment public chain officially released the latest development, and its first application, PEC Ecology, will be officially released globally on October 6. According to Paydex's public survey, the PEC eco-launch will once again create the sensation in the community.

The PEC Ecology uses the "value-added mining circulation" as a model to realize the re-innovation of the business model. In other words, PEC is the core ecology that generates value through mining and recycling. As a medium for periodic promotion, PEC quickly puts the entire ecology in a difficult position. The total amount of PEC is limited to less than 100 billion yuan, of which 1% is issued as seed assets for circulation, and no additional issuance is required. The remaining 99% can only be produced by recycling to produce PEC.

PEC steak and mining

In the PEC ecology, PEC holders can dig steaks in the Paydex Dapp wallet to enjoy added value. PEC is converted to an integer in a 1:6 steaks. Consolidated accounts typically release PEC at 2% per day. Users involved in steak warehouse mining need to activate the Paydex wallet first. Newly registered Paydex users will receive more than 100 Paydex to automatically activate the Dapp wallet.

PEC circulation appreciation

Circulation refers to the process of transferring the PEC of account A to account B by means of transfer or sweeping payment. Value-added refers to the process of transferring the PEC of account A to account B through circulation. The transfer will receive 80% of the transfer amount and the points will be returned to the PEC in a certain percentage. It is reported that 80% of the points are value-added. Therefore, circulation produces value. The faster the cycle speed, the faster the integration returns to the PEC. The faster the circulation, the higher the value of the circulation market, and the faster the participants' wealth.

As the first complete ecological application of Paydex, PEC will usher in a new round of explosions under the mature business model innovation and perfect incentive system. In the future, PEC will expand its application space and aggregate a large amount of community traffic according to the maturity of Paydex's basic technology and ecology. Ecological applications and community transportation will promote PEC to accelerate its circulation. The widespread application and accelerated cycling of PEC will also promote the rapid maturity and improvement of the Paydex ecology. In this way, a benign interactive cycle between Paydex and PEC will involve a participant and the world. Community members have a more effective income ecology.

PAYDEX

Jone

info@globalnews.com

888-658-4009

SOURCE: PAYDEX

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/561439/Paydex-will-take-drastic-measures-and-officially-launch-the-PEC-Ecology-on-October-6