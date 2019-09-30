

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Royal KPN N.V. (KKPNY.PK, KPN) announced the Board decision to withdraw the intended appointment of Mrs. Leroy as CEO. KPN said the duration of the procedures which concern Mrs. Leroy by the authorities in Belgium is unclear.



Chairman of KPN's Supervisory Board Duco Sickinghe said: 'The uncertainty around timing results in a situation, which the Supervisory Board considers not in the interest of KPN.'



The company also cancelled the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders which was scheduled for 28 October 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX