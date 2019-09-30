Slush China: Slush Shanghai 2019 is Gathering Game Changers to Build the Future

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2019 / Slush Shanghai 2019 successfully launched on September 25th and 26th at Shanghai World Expo exhibition and Convention Center. The event was organized by Slush China, guided unit is Zhangjiang Science City Construction Management Office, co-organizers are Zhangjiang Group and Tongji University. It attracted more than 10,000 attendees, more than 600 investors, more than 1,000 start-ups, over 170 speakers and 1000 volunteers, 1200 more media coverages. As a world leading tech event, Slush was committed to providing a diverse platform for start-ups, tech talents, international investors, entrepreneurs and medias to connect each other, to help new generations of entrepreneurs to succeed.

Slush is building an effective platform for global start-ups, supporting the new technologies for the future. Slush is originated in Finland in 2008, its global core mission around the world is to help the next generation of entrepreneurs that are motivated to change the world. They also provide a platform for start-ups at different stages of development. Whether start-ups are seeking investment, corporate customers, media support or entrepreneurial guidance, Slush can provide support and help. With over 11 years development, Slush has become the largest tech event, in terms of the scale and degree of influence in Europe. In addition, as a well-known world leading brand, Slush has established its global impact to other countries.

Slush creates diversified functional zones for attending guests to freely access stories and views shared by entrepreneurs, industrial leaders, investors and media, to provide easy access and unique opportunities to all attendees:

Keynote speeches: a great opportunity to get inspiration and knowledge from industry experts

Enterprise Booths: hands-on and engaging experience on cutting-edge technologies and products

Match-making: a tool designated for well-established companies, investors, start-ups and media to find points of interest.

Pitching Competition: witness the moment of a new unicorn birth.

Slush Shanghai 2019 was designated to inspire innovators by four themed stages: two main stages for panels and keynotes, Mountain Stage, and the Ocean Stage. Audience could hear Iceberg Stage the Pitching Competition and Forest Stage for interviews with top speakers.

Speakers represented various industries and held various keynote speeches, such as Peter Vesterbacka, the Co-Founder of Angry Birds & Rovio Serial Entrepreneur & Angel Investor, shared "How to make revolutionary world-class products", Elton Huang, Senior Partner, the China Central Markets Leader PwC, shared "Grow Through Innovation", Yu Wang, CEO Tantan shared views on "Story of Modern Day Romance: Love and Algorithms", Gang Ma, the Partner of Squirrel AI shared "Revolutionizing Education with AI", and views of "A Birds-Eye View of Open Innovation" on the Fireside Chat with Michael Redding, Managing Director Accenture Ventures, Herbert Wu, and Managing Director The Economist Global Business Review, and many more sharing on cutting-edge ideas on tech in their respective industries.

Interactive Q&A sessions and the After-parties offer all attendees a relaxed and friendly atmosphere, allowing the audience to chat with world-renowned experts. Participants took great opportunities for communication. Experts in related fields found each other and discussed potential projects. This year, Slush was committed to supporting all aspects of the start-up eco-system and creating an open platform for innovations in Shanghai.

Panel discussions about revival of new technologies, building a future industry blue map together. Slush Shanghai 2019 has invited numerous industry leaders and speakers from China and overseas to discuss AI, 5G, Healthcare, Future Society and more to integrate the power of science and technology into more fields, and lead the online and offline audiences to enter the realm of wisdom and ask questions about the future. What are the crossover effects of AI? How are new social networks and games reshaping education? How can traditional retailers escape the innovation dilemma? What are the secrets of working with big corporates?

At Slush Shanghai, speakers and industrial leaders share opinions and communicate with off-stage audiences at the Fireside Chat Stage. Attendees from all sectors have access to book meetings at match-making area to expand network, discuss deals and convert to long-term corporations in own interest. In the innovative eco-system, Slush strives to support global service to the international center of technology, innovation in Shanghai, China. Slush believes, that the challenges will not deter the world changers, but rather encourage them to reach new heights. This symbiotic relationship among the power of nature, science ,technology highlights the expectations and spirit of company founders and their tenacity, stamina, serenity and vitality.

Fierce competition took place among 71 start-ups at the iceberg pitching stage, 1.29 million prize rewards taken by Onesignt AR. Over 71 start-ups participated in the pitch competition, 6 final start-ups competed at the final pitch, the top winner is Onesignt AR, a technology company that researches and develops AR technology solutions in the AEC industry, awarded with a 1.296 million valued services package check from Slush global and Slush China sponsors, including working space service from Mydreamplus, consulting services from AWS, KING&WOOD MALLESONS, TENEO and Chinaccelerator, design service from Lockhart, health care services from Carevoice. The second and the third winners are ONE-NORTH MEDICAL and Shanghai QZS Networking Technology LTD. rewarded with 888,000 and 678,000 valued services package check.

A series showcase of Slush Shanghai 2019 side-events. Slush designed a round of fun events for all general attendees, start-ups, corporates, investors and medias. On September 24th, Slush launched Investor and Founder's Day and Unicorn Eve, particularly shared trending industrial insights with attending guests, audiences are able to communicate and in-depth exchange views directly. On September 25th, the Health Tech Night and Tech Cares - Slush Shanghai Social Impact Night events invited founders and organization leaders to join. The themes were how companies should balance sustainability and profit,how to reduce the pressure on the environment with food tech, better recycling, and capital investment.

Goodbye Slush Shanghai 2019, will see you soon in more cities in China in 2020. Slush commits to an environment where questions regarding the future of technologies is heard. Slush supports founders, investors, corporates, media, and event students to express respective views, exploring the impact of science and tech on the future and discovering the possibility of multi-field integration. Slush does not build the future, it gathers the future builders together. Slush Shanghai 2019 spread the fire of innovation and ignited the hearts of world changers. See you in 2020 soon at the same place with the same vibe.

