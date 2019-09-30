

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) and Merck & Co. Inc. reported that Lynparza showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival in women with newly-diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer. The company presented the results from the phase III PAOLA-1 trial during the Presidential Symposium of the 2019 European Society of Medical Oncology congress in Barcelona, Spain.



Lynparza is being jointly developed and commercialised by AstraZeneca and MSD. It is approved for the treatment of advanced ovarian cancer and metastatic breast cancer.



