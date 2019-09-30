Dotscience CEO Luke Marsden and Principal Data Scientist Nick Ball to Present at M³, TWIMLcon, ODSC West and ODSC London

MEDIA ALERT

Who:

Dotscience, the pioneer in DevOps for machine learning (ML), today announced its schedule of presentations at upcoming industry events through the end of 2019. Dotscience will be exhibiting its DevOps for ML platform, which provides collaborative, end-to-end ML data and model management. Dotscience helps simplify, accelerate and control AI and ML models through the entire model development lifecycle.

Dotscience makes it possible for ML engineering to be just as simple, fast and safe as modern software engineering when using DevOps techniques. The company sees a parallel between the challenges of software development in the 1990s and the current state of ML model management today. Dotscience will be hosting sessions at upcoming events to discuss how DevOps brought reproducibility, collaboration and continuous delivery to software, and how applying the same principles to ML can bring the same benefits to AI projects.

What:

At the following industry conferences, Luke Marsden, CEO and founder of Dotscience, and Nick Ball, Principal Data Scientist at Dotscience, will be presenting a talk titled Chaos and Pain in Machine Learning, and the 'DevOps for ML Manifesto.' In this talk, Luke and Nick will examine how software development in the 1990s is a lot like the "no-process process" for ML today. They will also present a manifesto that signifies the need for an architecture and a set of open source tools to make ML reproducible, accountable, collaborative and continuous.

When and Where:

Minds Mastering Machines (M³) September 30 October 2, 2019 QEII Conference Centre, London, UK M³ is a three day event from the people behind The Register, bringing together experts in artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science for industry discussions on the latest tools and frameworks, how to get AI and ML projects up and running, and the business and societal implications of AI/ML, data science and robotics. At the M³ conference in London, Luke Marsden will present on the topic of Chaos and Pain in Machine Learning, and the 'DevOps for ML Manifesto' on Monday, Sept. 30, at 12:15pm in the Mountbatten Room.

TWIMLcon October 1-2, 2019 Mission Bay Conference Center, San Francisco, CA TWIMLcon is a new conference focused on the platforms, tools, technologies and practices necessary to enable and scale machine learning and AI in the enterprise. The three day event will cover topics such as how to apply MLOps and DevOps to the machine learning workflow in your enterprise and overcoming the barriers to getting machine learning and deep learning models into production. At the San Francisco-based event, Nick Ball will present a breakout session on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 1:30pm in Robertson 2.

Open Data Science Conference (ODSC) A community-focused event for data scientists to engage, build, develop and learn from peers. The applied data science conference provides data scientists with an opportunity to learn the latest AI and data science topics, tools, and languages from the brightest minds in the field. ODSC West October 29 November 1, 2019 Hyatt Regency, San Francisco, CA Nick Ball will deliver a talk on Chaos and Pain in Machine Learning, and the 'DevOps for ML Manifesto' at 11:00-11:45am. ODSC London | November 19 22, 2019 Novotel West, London, UK Luke Marsden will deliver the talk, Chaos and Pain in Machine Learning, and the 'DevOps for ML Manifesto.'

A community-focused event for data scientists to engage, build, develop and learn from peers. The applied data science conference provides data scientists with an opportunity to learn the latest AI and data science topics, tools, and languages from the brightest minds in the field.

Additional Resources

Visit dotscience.com

Follow @getdotscience on Twitter and LinkedIn

Read the Dotscience blog

Dotscience's State of Development and Operations of AI Applications 2019 Report

Dotscience's DevOps for ML Manifesto

About Dotscience

Dotscience, the pioneer in DevOps for machine learning (ML), brings DevOps principles followed by high-performing software teams to ML and data science. The Dotscience software platform for collaborative, end-to-end ML lifecycle management empowers ML and data science teams in industries including fintech, autonomous vehicles, healthcare and consultancies to achieve reproducibility, accountability, collaboration and continuous delivery across the AI model lifecycle. Founded in 2017 by container storage veteran Luke Marsden, Dotscience is headquartered in the UK with offices in the US. Its mission is to accelerate and unlock the true value of data and analytics assets through AI.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190930005204/en/

Contacts:

Jocelynn Stidham

Bhava Communications for Dotscience

(703) 863-1277

dotscience@bhavacom.com